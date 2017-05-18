Daily Beauty Buzz: Bella Hadid's Cat-Eye

The Cannes Film Festival may technically be about movies, but celebrities never fail to deliver epic beauty moments on the festival’s red carpet. Case in point: Bella Hadid’s nod to Old Hollywood glamour at last night’s Opening Gala and premiere of Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael).

While the model’s whole look is a win from her wavy bob to her blush Alexandre Vauthier high-slit gown, the focal point is her perfect cat-flick eyeliner. To create the wing that we’ve all tried to master ourselves (and failed every single time), Hadid’s makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani applied Diorshow Fusion Mono Eyeshadow in Météore ($31; dior.com) all over her lids, and reached for Dior’s Art Pen in Catwalk Black ($33; dior.com) to draw the wing. A few coats of Dior’s Pump N’ Volume Mascara ($30; dior.com) completed the look.

RELATED: The 5 Beauty Products Bella Hadid Swears By

To keep the vibe fresh and modern, Bedrani gave Hadid a glowing complexion paired with a pinky nude lip by layering a combo of Dior Addict Lacquer Stick in Underground ($35; dior.com) and Dior Lip Glow Pomade ($33; dior.com).

VIDEO: Favorite Bella Hadid Beauty Looks

And special mention goes to that killer highlight the South of France sunlight caught just right. The pro dusted Diorskin Nude Air Luminizer Powder in 001 ($56; dior.com) on Hadid’s cheekbones and bridge of the nose.