Beauty Products That Will Make Wednesdays Suck a Little Less

Ever since I could remember, I have hated Wednesdays. Sorry to be a total downer, but that middle of the week slump always hit me hard. It’s eased up as I’ve gotten older (or as soon as I finished Geometry), but I still definitely have more of a sweet spot for Fridays. Who doesn't?

One thing I’ve found, though, is that my beauty routine helps put a little pep in my step, and I mean that literally.

When Wednesdays are getting the best of me, I turn to these luxe, nourishing, and all around glamorous products throughout the day.

Whether you need a pick-me-up at noon or 7AM when you begrudgingly roll out of bed, I got you covered.