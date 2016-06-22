Beauty Products That Will Make Wednesdays Suck a Little Less

Ever since I could remember, I have hated Wednesdays. Sorry to be a total downer, but that middle of the week slump always hit me hard. It’s eased up as I’ve gotten older (or as soon as I finished Geometry), but I still definitely have more of a sweet spot for Fridays. Who doesn't?

One thing I’ve found, though, is that my beauty routine helps put a little pep in my step, and I mean that literally. 

When Wednesdays are getting the best of me, I turn to these luxe, nourishing, and all around glamorous products throughout the day.

Whether you need a pick-me-up at noon or 7AM when you begrudgingly roll out of bed, I got you covered. 

H2O Plus Beauty Oasis Hydrating Eye Balm

When you wake up in the morning and your eyes are puffy, everything, even the day of the week, is going to seem daunting. Your first method of combat? A deep breath. Second? An eye cream. This one from H2O Plus is cooling and contains caffeine, which is said to be a puffy-eye miracle worker. 

La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Sleep Mask

So, you've gotten through the day (and the hundreds of emails), and you're still feeling like crap. Been there! In those circumstances, I reach for a face mask. While a sheet mask will almost always do the trick, I recently came across this find that includes an actual brush to apply the product. Yep, no more sticky hands. It makes your skin feel soft and firm and all-around lovely. While it is pricey, it's also a skin-friendly treat that will no doubt improve your mood.

Tula Urban Defense Hydrating Mist

When 2 PM rolls around and I already had my afternoon coffee, I often reach for a facial mist to revive my skin and even give me a boost of energy. I think of it as the in-office alternative to splashing water all over my face. This brand new mist includes your beloved rosewater, but is also made with probiotics, which is downright awesome. This mist gives you the cooling sensation you love and works to protect your face from pollution. 

Lacoste Pour Elle Elegant

When you smell elegant, you feel elegant. OK, maybe that's a little bit of a broad statement, but I definitely feel at least a little luxe when I have on a beautiful fragrance. This scent from Lacoste literally has elegant in its name and is made with floral and sweet notes like vetiver, vanilla, and jasmine. Keeping the bottle on your desk is visually pleasing, as well. 

Le Couvent Des Minimes Eau Sereine Relaxing Pillow Mist

Another bedtime mood-boosting hack? Pillow spray. This one, which I use almost every single night, holds a light lavender scent that helps me completely unwind even after the worst Wednesday. 

Garnier Whole Blends Honey Treasures Repairing Mask

You don't need to spend major $$$ in order to feel better. Retail therapy—and beauty therapy—has many price-tags. This nourishing, strengthening hair mask, which is made with honey and  gives you the chance to stay in the shower an extra three minutes in the morning. Less split ends feels like a bonus to me? 

Iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Socks

C'mon, like a fuzzy pair of socks don't make you feel better! Interestingly enough, these are infused with copper, which supposedly helps your footsies become softer and smoother. I'd wear these all day and top it off with a pedicure post-5PM. 

