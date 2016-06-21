11 Beauty Memes That Are #RealLife

Sometimes memes hit way too close to home. That includes memes relating to the beauty world, where makeup lovers are forever struggling to unlock eyebrow matching achievement, keep their winged eyeliners on point (literally), perfect that pout, and try to make it through one extra day (or three) before having to wash their hair again. We rounded up some beauty memes on Instagram that are 100 percent #RealLife that we're pretty sure you can relate to.

It's a downright cruel act of nature.

Who has this happened to? Always be ready #hudabeautymemes

Solution: SELFIE.

It's the lighting, don't worry.

When it's perfect and hard to say goodbye. 😃

Pretty much.

😋 Happy Hump Day, xx

If only it could bring world peace, too.

So. Much. Pressure.

😭😭👌🏽 #topbun #hairunited

Ponytails aren't just for the gym, people.

We've all wondered/fantasized.

Brush washing day is the worst.

Does anyone else think it's super awkward? #bblogger #dubaiblogger #dubaibeauty #beautyeditor #beautyreview

Manicures: perfecting your ability to small talk one nail at a time.

When it's windy and my hair becomes a birds nest 🙅🏻 Why betray me 😭

Yup.

