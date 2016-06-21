11 Beauty Memes That Are #RealLife

Sometimes memes hit way too close to home. That includes memes relating to the beauty world, where makeup lovers are forever struggling to unlock eyebrow matching achievement, keep their winged eyeliners on point (literally), perfect that pout, and try to make it through one extra day (or three) before having to wash their hair again. We rounded up some beauty memes on Instagram that are 100 percent #RealLife that we're pretty sure you can relate to.

It's a downright cruel act of nature.

Who has this happened to? Always be ready #hudabeautymemes A photo posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Jun 4, 2016 at 9:28am PDT

Solution: SELFIE.

When it's perfect and hard to say goodbye. 😃 A photo posted by G. (@nouveaucheap) on Jun 14, 2016 at 5:53pm PDT

😋 Happy Hump Day, xx A photo posted by @neetsbeautyblog on Jun 7, 2016 at 3:51pm PDT

It's the lighting, don't worry.Pretty much.

If only it could bring world peace, too.

So. Much. Pressure.

😭😭👌🏽 #topbun #hairunited A photo posted by Hair United (@hair_united) on Jun 15, 2016 at 9:53pm PDT

Ponytails aren't just for the gym, people.

We've all wondered/fantasized.

Brush washing day is the worst.

Does anyone else think it's super awkward? #bblogger #dubaiblogger #dubaibeauty #beautyeditor #beautyreview A photo posted by The Makeup Editor (@themakeupeditor) on Jun 13, 2016 at 5:08am PDT

Manicures: perfecting your ability to small talk one nail at a time.

When it's windy and my hair becomes a birds nest 🙅🏻 Why betray me 😭 A photo posted by @faceofsjw on May 13, 2016 at 2:40am PDT

Yup.