Cult Favorite: Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder, $45

Dupe: Wet n Wild Reserve Your Cabana Powder, $3.99

While we can all agree that the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powders are just life changing, Reddit users are into the Wet n Wild Reserve Your Cabana Powder, too. One user, ospiteohell, writes, “I put it away and forgot about it until I saw a post here on MUA about using it as a setting powder.” The user continued, “I decided to give it a try, and holy balls is it amazing.”

Another user, user geekcheese, says its cruelty free and comes in a huge pan. Yep. Big bonus!