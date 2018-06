Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to amaze us with an I-was-born-with-it glow every time she hits the red carpet. But unlike J.Lo, mere mortals like you and me don’t have an arsenal of makeup artists at our fingertips.

That's why we love highlighters, one of those glow-enhancing products that once you have tried, you just can’t go back to your old self. To get the most out of it, three Latina beauty bloggers and influencers spill their secrets to get an always-on-point canvas.