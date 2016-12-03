11 Beauty Gifts That Will Totally Make You the Cool Aunt

You’re not a regular aunt. You’re a cool aunt—or at least, that’s what you want to be to your niece. So why not secure your title of Auntie of the Century with a present she’ll totally freak over. Now, clearly your relationship has way more to do with presents (giving good advice, being nonjudgmental, and just being there in general go A LONG WAY), but it’s hard to be mad at the gal giving you the buzziest beauty product on Instagram.

Instead of going with that sweater set she doesn’t want, check out this guide of some of the best beauty gifts out there. 

 

Clarisonic Mia FIT Cleansing Gift Set

Consider this her starter kit to full-on Clarisonic obsession. Because of its petite size, it's incredibly travel-friendly, but besides that, it's pink and adorable. It also comes with a cleanser and a change of a brush head. 

Jolii Cosmetics Luxe Creme Matte Liquid Lipsticks

A budget-proof liquid lipstick is a gift that keeps on giving, especially when you have three more courses to the family holiday dinner. 

Missoni Eau de Toilette

The perfect mix of musk, floral, and citrus with notes of blood orange and peony (yum), this Missoni treat will become her new signature.  

Fresh Sugar Lip Entourage

This kit comes with not only two different hues of Fresh's famous Tinted Lip Treatments, but a lip polish, lip balm, and lip serum. It's the holy grail of lip care, clearly. 

It Cosmetics All That Glitters Brush Set

IT Cosmetics brushes are legit. The way they apply makeup to your skin is magical—and the glitter covering the handle doesn't hurt either. This kit comes with five different brushes for your face and eyes. Now all she needs is a new bronzer/blush palette. 

eos Sheer Pink Shimmer Lip Balm

If she's got a serious eos collection, the brand's latest launch, a shimmery, lightly tinted lip balm, is a must. Who knew they could make the packaging even cuter? 

Beachwaver S1 Curling Iron

How did those VS Angels get their perfectly messy beach waves backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, you ask? With this genius tool, invented by hairstylist Sarah Potempa. It's a cult classic. 

Glow Recipe 10 Days to Glow Mask Kit

OK, I don't know about you, but I don't need the 10 Lords-a-Leaping. I'd rather have 10 sheet masks. This kit takes care of that, with selections that help keep your skin smooth, clear, and hydrated. 

Credo Clean Beauty Discovery Kit

Perfect for the natural beauty lover, this holiday kit features travel-sized versions of groundbreaking green beauty picks, from makeup remover (it's a balm, and it's lovely) to shampoo and conditioner. 

Gwynn Check Weekender

The cutest makeup bag ever? Yep, you got it. 

KISS Nail-spirations Limited Edition Holiday Collection

Super cute holiday manicures are in order and these limited edition sets from KISS make nail art easy as pie. 

