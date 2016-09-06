All of the Beauty Glam You Missed at Beyonce's Birthday Party

This weekend was monumental for two key reasons. One, it's the last unofficial weekend of summer (cue the crying). Two, it was Beyonce's birthday. While our Labor Day Weekend playlist would have been pretty Beyonce heavy either way, it did give us an added excuse to put Lemonade on repeat for a good 48 hours.

But while we were having a Beyonce-themed LDW, Beyonce threw herself a super lavish '70s Soul Train-themed birthday party, and it was fabulous. Well, we assume.

Not only was Beyonce's birthday party amazing because, well, Beyonce, but all of the guests were super committed to the theme and serving up major #lewks.

Makeup trends for the party included voluminous hair, gold makeup everywhere, and glowing skin. Take a peek below for the highlights.

YES 70s VIBES 💃🏻 @officialjdunn Hair By @lacyredway Makeup By @patrickta Nails By @nailsbymarysoul A photo posted by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on Sep 5, 2016 at 8:09pm PDT

we got soullllll A photo posted by chloe x halle (@chloeandhalle) on Sep 5, 2016 at 10:03pm PDT

Jourdan Dunn killed with some of the best hair of the night, giving life to curly haired girls everywhere.

Chloe and Halle proved that they are the coolest teenagers we've ever seen. Seriously, imagine going to Beyonce's birthday party as a sixteen year old?!

Role Models.... @chaneliman @joansmalls @officialjdunn #SoulTrain #LinkInBio 😜 A photo posted by Hair Hair Hair (@nikkinelms) on Sep 5, 2016 at 9:56pm PDT

✨ @lala ✨ A photo posted by Casandra (@cassie) on Sep 6, 2016 at 3:58am PDT

Between the three of these models, there's enough beauty inspiration to last us a lifetime.Cassie and Lala aren't over contouring, and after seeing their sculpted cheekbones, we aren't either.

Kelly Rowland's gold glitter eye makeup and wine red lips are the definition of disco glam.

Had to come ALL the way through for 🐝's Soul Train themed party!! Thank you @diandre_tristan for having @iluvtylerwells to make and hand stitch this to every detail! @elenageorge1mkp for the fabulous makeup!!! We had so much fun!!! #michellewilliams A photo posted by Michelle Williams (@realmichellew) on Sep 6, 2016 at 12:02am PDT

Repost from my baby @therealswizzz Big happy birthday vibes to our sis @beyonce soul train 70's style!! #datenight #purefun #purelove #lovers A photo posted by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Sep 5, 2016 at 10:38pm PDT

Michelle Williams opted for straight blunt bangs to pair with her hot pink lipstick.

Alicia Keys brought her no-makeup glam to the party and proved that she is dedicated as ever to her makeup-free movement.