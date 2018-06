"For the past three years, this formula has gotten me through my worst breakouts, hidden how late I stayed up the night before, and evened out redness from stress. Although I’ve had brief flings with other concealers, I always come back to this one because it’s lightweight, but still offers full coverage without ever getting cakey. Its main selling point, though, is that it’s infused with light-diffusing technology.” —Erin Lukas, Freelance Beauty Writer