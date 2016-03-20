How InStyle Beauty Editors Really Prep Their Skin in the Morning

I really don’t wash my face in the morning. I just splash cold water on it. I always start with SPF. I use SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion defense Sunscreen SPF 50 ($34; dermstore.com) or Peter Thomas Roth Max All Day Moisture ($42; sephora.com). If my skin is feeling really dry I will add Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream ($100; nordstrom.com). Then I’m off. I do school drop off in no makeup.

When I get to my desk, I feel like I’ve lived an entire life already. I prep my skin with Glossier Priming Moisturizer ($25; glossier.com). I only discovered priming my skin in the last few years and it’s made such a difference. It’s lightweight, never sticky and really smooths out my complexion. Lately I have been using Charlotte Tillbury Magic Foundation in 5 ($44; nordstrom.com). I mix it with just a small squirt of the Estee Edit Flash Illuminator in Morning Light ($28; sephora.com). Next is my most important step – the concealer. My two favorites are Cle de Peau in beige ($70; nordstrom.com), which I apply directly under my eyes. Lately I’ve been getting into Glossier’s new Stretch Concealer in medium ($18; glossier.com). It sounds strange but my last step over all of my makeup, I dab Orlane B21 ($120; bergdorfgoodman.com) on my t-zone and cheeks. It kind of mixes everything together for a really dewy, blurred effect. Also, the Orlane is very active and keeps my skin hydrated throughout the day.