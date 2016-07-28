Beauty Brands with Amazing Tutorials on Instagram

Have you ever realized how many brands post beauty tutorials on Instagram? I was downright impressed with the amount of super quick, time-lapsed videos and illustrated snaps I saw when scrolling through my feed the other day. And I don't know about you, but I will definitely always like a pretty pic that teaches me a valuable life skill—you know, like how to apply my eyeliner better. So, in the event you need a tad more Insta inspo, I've rounded up a few brands that do an A+ job in the how-to department.

Wander Beauty

Wander Beauty co-founder Lindsay Ellingson is quite the MUA. She's always featured on the brand's Instagram account in time-lapsed videos showing fans how you can create an entire look with her products from start to finish.

NYX Cosmetics

Contouring isn't exactly the easiest makeup technique to get down, but NYX kills it with their how-tos. And while a beginner probably won't turn pro from just one glance at these mini vids, it will make the process seem a whole lot less daunting.

Benefit Cosmetics

Before and after shots help me understand what beauty products can really do, and Benefit does an awesome job at incorporating these in videos.

tarte

@makeupshayla shows a little lavender love wearing our #tarteist #lippiepaint in #yaassss & lip crayon in #onfleek!💜💋

A video posted by Tarte Cosmetics (@tartecosmetics) on

The lipstick inspo is real on this Instagram account. While tarte doesn't post as many videos as other brands, this account will definitely convince you to give liquid lipstick a try.

BECCA Cosmetics

Need a go-to glow tutorial? That's where BECCA Cosmetics comes in. This brand's style director, Kerry Cole, is always featured on the page showing users how to use the brand's products.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

#anastasiabrows @makenziewilder Using #DipBrow

A photo posted by Anastasia Beverly Hills (@anastasiabeverlyhills) on

You'll never run out of eyebrow and contour advice on the Anastasia Beverly Hills Instagram. And even if you're not into the Insta brows trend, getting a breakdown on how to fill in sparse spots never hurts.

Smashbox Cosmetics

[3 of 3] #LookLessTired #ColorCorrecting Sticks (Peach for fair/light, Orange for medium/dark) wake up tired skin, reducing under-eye circles and dark spots after late nights. Available exclusively @sephora. UPDATE: Please keep in mind that the model has makeup on in the after shot. Definitely not suggesting that color correcting does it all! It just does an awesome job of evening out skin. UPDATE 2: Since there seems to be some confusion with this post, we just wanted to clarify that the after shot with the Color Correcting Stick AND makeup applied is a completely different photo than the before shot. And because it's tough to replicate 100% exact conditions, the position and angle of the model's face and camera were different, thus causing slight variations in her look. This is the case with many before-and-after's, so we didn't think to include this clarification, apologies for any confusion!

A video posted by Smashbox Cosmetics (@smashboxcosmetics) on

Color correction, mascara application, eyeliner how-tos. What more could you ask for? Smashbox literally covers it all with its Instagram line-up. Now excuse me—I need to go up my lipstick game.

