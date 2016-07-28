Beauty Brands with Amazing Tutorials on Instagram

Have you ever realized how many brands post beauty tutorials on Instagram? I was downright impressed with the amount of super quick, time-lapsed videos and illustrated snaps I saw when scrolling through my feed the other day. And I don't know about you, but I will definitely always like a pretty pic that teaches me a valuable life skill—you know, like how to apply my eyeliner better. So, in the event you need a tad more Insta inspo, I've rounded up a few brands that do an A+ job in the how-to department.

Wander Beauty #valentinesday is just around the corner and @lindsellingson is sharing the #makeuplook she'll be rocking this year! Apply our #ontheglow #blush to your cheeks for a natural flush, then swipe our CTL #highlighter onto lids as a barely there #eyeshadow base. Finish off your look with a #popofpink on your lips and you're ready to go 💗 can't wait to share some exciting new launches coming soon! A video posted by Wander Beauty (@wander_beauty) on Feb 11, 2016 at 11:53am PST

Wander Beauty co-founder Lindsay Ellingson is quite the MUA. She's always featured on the brand's Instagram account in time-lapsed videos showing fans how you can create an entire look with her products from start to finish.

NYX Cosmetics

Contouring isn't exactly the easiest makeup technique to get down, but NYX kills it with their how-tos. And while a beginner probably won't turn pro from just one glance at these mini vids, it will make the process seem a whole lot less daunting.

RELATED: Sephora's New Shopping Feature is Kinda Like Beauty Tinder

Benefit Cosmetics

@ashleybias showed us how she uses the products in our life’s little correctors #colorcorrecting kit, available exclusively @sephora, to color correct and conceal for a bright base! Check out our YouTube for her full tutorial on this #trendingatsephora look—link in bio! #benefit A video posted by Benefit Cosmetics US (@benefitcosmetics) on Mar 13, 2016 at 3:24pm PDT

Before and after shots help me understand what beauty products can really do, and Benefit does an awesome job at incorporating these in videos.

tarte @makeupshayla shows a little lavender love wearing our #tarteist #lippiepaint in #yaassss & lip crayon in #onfleek!💜💋 A video posted by Tarte Cosmetics (@tartecosmetics) on Feb 21, 2016 at 8:47pm PST

The lipstick inspo is real on this Instagram account. While tarte doesn't post as many videos as other brands, this account will definitely convince you to give liquid lipstick a try.

RELATED: You've Never Seen Kim Kardashian's Instagram Like This Before

BECCA Cosmetics Once your skin is perfected & glowing, use colour to further accentuate your favorite features. A bold blush or smokey eye can completely change your look! BECCA Style Director @kerrycole15 wears Mineral Blush in Hyacinth, Ombré Nudes Palette on the lids, and layers Shimmering Skin Perfector Opal over clear gloss. #repost #beccaglow #beccabeauty A photo posted by beccacosmetics (@beccacosmetics) on Mar 13, 2016 at 7:16pm PDT

Need a go-to glow tutorial? That's where BECCA Cosmetics comes in. This brand's style director, Kerry Cole, is always featured on the page showing users how to use the brand's products.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

#anastasiabrows @makenziewilder Using #DipBrow A photo posted by Anastasia Beverly Hills (@anastasiabeverlyhills) on Mar 2, 2016 at 11:16pm PST

You'll never run out of eyebrow and contour advice on the Anastasia Beverly Hills Instagram. And even if you're not into the Insta brows trend, getting a breakdown on how to fill in sparse spots never hurts.

Smashbox Cosmetics

Color correction, mascara application, eyeliner how-tos. What more could you ask for? Smashbox literally covers it all with its Instagram line-up. Now excuse me—I need to go up my lipstick game.