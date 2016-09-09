5 Beauty Lovers on the Cheek and Lip Tints You Need Now

I have no problem layering product. In fact, there’s something about going through the process of moisturizer, primer, foundation, and setting spray that really calms me down. But when I want a fresh, rosy beauty look or am carrying the teeniest clutch to work because I’m tired of carting around two totes filled with what could fill one small dresser, I appreciate a product that does several things.

And my favorite type of multiple? That’s gotta be the cheek and lip tint.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

It gives my face that healthy flush and my lips just the right amount of color, enough to make me feel confident and ready for the day. I could go on about my favorites, but I was curious to what other multiples members of the #MIMISquad live for. Check out their top shopping picks below.