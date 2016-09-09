5 Beauty Lovers on the Cheek and Lip Tints You Need Now

Victoria Moorhouse
Sep 09, 2016

I have no problem layering product. In fact, there’s something about going through the process of moisturizer, primer, foundation, and setting spray that really calms me down. But when I want a fresh, rosy beauty look or am carrying the teeniest clutch to work because I’m tired of carting around two totes filled with what could fill one small dresser, I appreciate a product that does several things. 

And my favorite type of multiple? That’s gotta be the cheek and lip tint. 

It gives my face that healthy flush and my lips just the right amount of color, enough to make me feel confident and ready for the day. I could go on about my favorites, but I was curious to what other multiples members of the #MIMISquad live for. Check out their top shopping picks below. 

Wander Beauty Carryon Lip and Cheek Gel

I wore this Wander Beauty cheek and lip crayon the other day in the mauve shade named "Pink City," and it tied together my entire look. After applying tinted moisturizer and some concealer (I was going for a dewy, fresh look), I dabbed this baby on the apples of my cheeks and filled in my pout. It gave my cheeks a soft, romantic tint and my lips a "just bitten" look with a hint of gloss. In a word, perfection. 

benefit cosmetics Posietint Cheek & Lip Stain

"Thank you makeup gods for benefit Cosmetic's Posietint in Poppy Pink. Its gel-like liquid consistency applies very sheer, making it perfect for everyday wear," says blogger Taylor-Rae Harrold of @stylesouffle.

Charlotte Tilbury Beach Stick 

"The shade Formentera is literally like a healthy face in a small package," says MIMI Beauty Editor, Roxanne. "I just dot it on my cheeks, temples, chin, and sometimes on my lids, and then I blend. The result? I have the slightly rosy-tan of someone who has been on a glamorous yacht in the Mediterranean, no matter the time of year." 

Bobbi Brown Sheer Color Cheek Tint 

"My current favorite (it recently came back!) is the Bobbi Brown Sheer Cheek Tint in Sheer Pink," says blogger Ashlee Hightower of Cobalt Chronicles. "I love that the cheek tint is back in the easy-to-apply tube, and I absolutely love the perfect amount of dewiness that the tint gives off on the skin!" 

Bite Beauty Multistick

"My go-to lip and cheek tint is the new Bite Beauty Multistick," says style blogger Sarah Louise Zerbe of Stylish Sassy & Classy. "I love the variety of shades it comes in to fit any mood. It leaves a light, non-sticky feeling on your face with color that will last all day." 

