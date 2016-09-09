5 Beauty Lovers on the Cheek and Lip Tints You Need Now

I have no problem layering product. In fact, there’s something about going through the process of moisturizer, primer, foundation, and setting spray that really calms me down. But when I want a fresh, rosy beauty look or am carrying the teeniest clutch to work because I’m tired of carting around two totes filled with what could fill one small dresser, I appreciate a product that does several things.
And my favorite type of multiple? That’s gotta be the cheek and lip tint.
It gives my face that healthy flush and my lips just the right amount of color, enough to make me feel confident and ready for the day. I could go on about my favorites, but I was curious to what other multiples members of the #MIMISquad live for. Check out their top shopping picks below.