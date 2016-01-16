Stop Ruining Your Beautyblender By Following These Tips

It’s no secret that having a Beautyblender in your arsenal is crucial to flawless makeup application, but taking care of the revolutionary sponge can be tricky, and requires more maintenance than just making sure you’re cleaning it with the right soap. How you handle it in between washes also plays a major role.

At $20 a pop we decided to go directly to the founder and creator of Beautyblender, Rea Ann Silva, to discover the best tips to prevent holes and breakage and tricks to keep it supple. Get ready to step your blending game up with Silva's advice for getting the most out of the handy tool.

Wet it Before Every Single Use

"First and foremost, it still amazes me how after so many years that people (even friends and family) still don’t know to wet it," Silva exclaims. "You have to wet your Beautyblender to get it in its optimum condition for use and for the best makeup application."  Plus, a damp Beautyblender allows the product to sit on top of the sponge instead of being absorbed.

Bounce, Bounce, Bounce

Whatever you do, don't smear, or drag the Beautyblender against your skin. The rough motion could leave detectable makeup streaks, plus it can also lead to unwanted breakage and gashes in the tool. Silva suggests, "Use a bouncing motion to spread the product over your skin. Every time you bounce the Beautyblender on to your skin it’s depositing and blending for a flawless finish."

Choose Your Color Wisely

Each Beautyblender serves a different purpose. Of course the beloved signature pink egg works wonders with just about any product, but if you’re constantly using dark foundations, bronzers, and self-tanner you’ll want to invest in the black BeautyBlender Pro. The dark color is less prone to stain as opposed to the lighter fuchsia tone. To get the most out of your skincare, choose the white option as it was made specifically for serums and moisturizers.

Squeeze, Don't Rub

There's no need to vigorously rub the Beautyblender while washing it. A simple squeeze and light twisting will get the job done. Silva's tip? "Wash it before every use. Women like myself are on the go, and after you use it you don’t have time to sit there and wash it." Since the proper way to employ the tool is when it is wet, washing it with the cleanser right before every use is a cinch.

Keep the Container

Many people toss the plastic container after opening it, but Silva revealed to InStyle that it's actually a handy tool in and of itself. "I designed it to be kept." The Beautyblender expands while wet and becomes the perfect size to sit on top of the canister. "It will not cross contaminate with anything in your drawer or on your countertop. The canister also gives it great exposure to air and light," Silva says.

Avoid Toxic Solutions

From powders to liquids to creams, Beautyblenders work great with just about any product. "I haven’t found any products that don’t work with Beautyblender, and I haven’t found anything that breaks down the fibers," Silva elaborated. But she does recommend, "avoid alcohol, acetone, or any really strong toxic products."

