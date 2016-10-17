Battle of the Sponges: We Put 4 Major Tools to the Test 

Remember when makeup sponges were just those free wedge-shaped ones that you could take, like, ten of at Sephora? Times have changed and so have the sponges. When beautyblender first came onto the scene, they completely disrupted our makeup routines.

There are now more makeup sponges than we can think of, and they do more than they ever have before. You could pretty much finish your entire face using only makeup sponges.

We've rounded up the OG's of the game, as well as the newcomers and recent innovations. Welcome to the cheat sheet of makeup sponges.