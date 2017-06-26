BareMinerals Has Made Finding the Perfect Foundation Easier

Finding the perfect foundation match is the reason why you'll find us spending way too much time in the makeup aisles. Falling upon the right formula that doesn't just have the finish you want, but also pairs with your skin and its undertones is a massive struggle.

Luckily, BareMinerals wants to make shopping for foundation easier—and we mean it; you won't even have to leave your bed. The brand's new MADE-2-FIT app (in partnership with MatchCo) is a genius tool that lets users find their perfect shade and then have a bottle of it sent right to their door.

RELATED: How to Sweat-Proof Your Foundation this Summer

Here's how it works: Tap your camera phone a few times over a white sheet of paper, and then do the same on a couple points of your skin including both sides of your forehead and jawline. The app's technology will then analyze your skin tone and derive a shade of BareMinerals Fresh Faced Foundation, which retails for $49, that's tailored to your complexion.

Courtesy

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures

The MADE-2-FIT Fresh Faced Foundation is an oil-free, anti-oxidant-rich liquid formula that's also packed with effective anti-aging ingredients. It allows for buildable coverage, whether you want a sheer or full foundation.

You can download the MADE-2-FIT App now iPhone and iOS in Apple's app store.