Bare Minimum Holiday Beauty for When All You're Really Doing Is Sitting on Your Parents' Couch 

Victoria Moorhouse
Dec 25, 2016

I’m not here to diss holiday beauty guides. I’m into the updos, the hair accessories, the glitter lips, and the glitter in general. But I have to be completely honest. Apart from a few industry parties and get-togethers I have with my friends, which will literally consist of unlimited sangria and spaghetti, my holiday makeup game is relatively tame. In fact, I barely wear anything at all. 

To completely spell it out to you, my holiday plans, most of the time, consist of crashing on my parents' couch, drinking coffee, and catching up on every show I like on cable. I don’t have that amenity in my apartment, so the binge is a top priority when I'm back in the hometown. It might consist of putting on workout clothes and going for a run, but then I usually just end up snacking with my sister, chatting with my mother, or lounging with a stack of January mags nearby. 

And for those appointments, I don’t get glam. But that doesn’t mean my face is completely void of product. I like to do the bare minimum with products that are light, easy to use, and will make me feel fresh and alive. Basically, I want to look decent in those candids I know my Pop-Pop will be taking with his digital camera. Oh, Pops...

And this all starts with skin care. While my palettes might not make my suitcase, my moisturizer has a first class ticket. 

"During the holidays, our skin is usually on the drier side (and/or in transition), and it’s best to make sure your skin is both balanced and hydrated,” says makeup artist Neil Scibelli who suggests skin tonics or essences to help your complexion hold onto moisture. 

While I know what I always pack, I wanted to get Neil’s advice on what else he would use to create a minimal look. 

When it comes to color cosmetics, he tells me to focus on adding radiance to the skin with a tinted moisturizer or a sheer foundation. Among them he recommends Natura Bisse's The Cure Sheer Creams ($185; bloomingdales.com) and Bioxidea's Blemish Balm ($74; bioxidea.com), while I really love Chantecaille’s Just Skin Tint ($72; nordstrom.com).

Scibelli also recommends a cream blush, or one that doubles as a lip tint as well, to give your skin that “glowing from within” look. While I tap on some highlighter and concealer, Scibelli says all you really need to finish off the look is some mascara.

Leaving your Lip Kits behind, too? Saving space for your laptop so you can escape to a far corner of the house and watch Netflix, but still want a little something-something on your face? Here are a few packing suggestions, below. 

Chantecaille Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15

I can pop this on when I'm still slightly red from working out, and it gives me just the right amount of coverage—while still letting that subtle rosiness shine through. The SPF 15 is a bonus, too. 

Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Brows

If there's one thing I do besides apply a skin tint, it's filling in my brows. I love brow gels that have a mascara wand applicator because they create the most natural finish. 

W3LL PEOPLE Bio Brightener Stick

A highlighter that gives you a glow without the glitter is a must.

Josie Maran Argan Color Stick

"I have been using Josie Maran's Argan Color Sticks on a lot of my clients lately. Absolutely love those," says Scibelli. They can be used on both your cheeks and your lips. 

100 Percent Pure Cocoa Butter Semi-Matte Lipstick

A creamy pink matte lipstick you can barely feel? This is will def. make the cut.

Vasanti Syncronicity Eyeshadow Trio Kit

I dab a bit of these shimmery neutral shades on the tops of my lids. 

