Balmain’s Rose Gold Lipstick Is Even More Luxe Than You Imagined

On sale, a sparkly Balmain number will cost you a cool $2,400. But thanks to a brand new Olivier Rousteing collaboration with L’Oréal Paris, you can pick up one of the designer’s products *hopefully* at the drugstore. Balmain has teamed up with powerhouse beauty brand for arguably one of the most luxe lipstick collections ever created.

The line was initially announced back in May, where Rousteing actually shared a quick snap of the products, and from that we can confirm a huge range of pretty pink shades in the Color Riche formula will be on the way.

But L’Oréal just gave us the closest look yet, which a zoomed in shot of the Balmain x L’Oréal Lipstick in Confidence, a mesmerizing rose gold hue in a matte finish.

So how much will the collection cost? No words on the exact retail pricing yet, but it’ll be available at Balmain boutiques and where L’Oréal Paris products are sold. Considering most of the brand’s tubes retail for about $6, we’re hoping the line sticks around that range, though there is talks of a special "jewel case" of three tubes that will only be available at Balmain boutiques.

The launch makes its debut in September, so stay tuned for more info.