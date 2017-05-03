Soon You'll Be Able to Buy Balmain Lipstick

If you aren’t a member of Balmain’s Army, adding one of the label’s dresses that are favorites amongst the Kar-Jenners is probably nothing more than a pipe dream, but the brand’s creative director Oliver Rousteing and L'Oréal Paris are going to give you the next best, most affordable option.

The two brands are collaborating on a lipstick capsule collection that’s set to launch this fall. For the line, Rousteing has given L’Oreal Paris’s iconic Color Riche formula the Balmain treatment from picking the design of the lipstick tubes, overseeing the direction of the ad campaign, to three color themes that will come in a total of 12 shades. Considering one tube of Color Riche lipstick is sold every three seconds around the world, these tubes are bound to cause greater mass hysteria than Balmain’s past H&M collaboration.

Courtesy

RELATED: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Wore Lip Jewelry on the Balmain Runway

"L’Oréal Paris and Balmain share the same strong vision of femininity and the same goal, to empower women and offer them diverse ways to express themselves," said Rousteing in a statement. "With this collaboration, I’m thrilled to make this idea tangible for every woman around the world."

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

The line will be unveil prior to Paris Fashion Week, which takes place at the end of September. You’ll be able to shop the capsule collection at Balmain Paris stores and select L’Oreal Paris retailers. There will also be a special "jewel case" featuring three standout tubes from the collection that will be available exclusively at Balmain’s boutiques.