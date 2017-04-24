These 13 Award-Winning Lip Products Are Worth Every Single Penny

While on the brink of a new beauty purchase, you might ask yourself, “Is this really worth it?” Well, if it’s one of the 13 award-winning lip products, the answer is always a resounding yes. From gloss to balm to liquid lipstick, we broke down the products to own this year in our 2017 Best Beauty Buys, and no hoarder’s collection is complete without them. And no matter if it’s $24 or $5, trust us when we say they are worth every penny.

