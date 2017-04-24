These 13 Award-Winning Lip Products Are Worth Every Single Penny

Apr 24, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

While on the brink of a new beauty purchase, you might ask yourself, “Is this really worth it?” Well, if it’s one of the 13 award-winning lip products, the answer is always a resounding yes. From gloss to balm to liquid lipstick, we broke down the products to own this year in our 2017 Best Beauty Buys, and no hoarder’s collection is complete without them. And no matter if it’s $24 or $5, trust us when we say they are worth every penny.

NYX Professional Makeup Velvet Matte Lipstick

Sticking to a budget this spring? Look no further than NYX’s matte lippie—it rings in under $10!

NYX $7
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss

Build this over your favorite satin lipstick to boost the shine. 

NYX $5
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey

This deep berry has reached icon status—no, really. It placed into our Iconic Colors category in this year’s beauty awards. 

Clinique $17
NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil

Need a new lip pencil? It’s 2017, so yes. We like to use this creamy pencil on its own for a pigment-packed matte look. 

Nars $27
MAC Lip Pencil in Spice

This pinky lip liner is a staple, working with just about any shade in your collection. But of course, you always have the option of filling in your lips with the pencil alone. 

MAC $18
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Mary Jo

Meet the 2017 version of the classic red lip. 

Kylie Cosmetics $29
The Estée Edit Lip Flip Shade Transformer

Do you believe in magic? This product has transformative powers—no, really. When applied over a lipstick, it lightens the pigment with a matte finish. 

Estee Edit $22
Glossier Generation G

The idea is that this lipstick tube gives you the look of lipstick that’s been blotted—without blotting at all. A creamy stain, it’ll become a staple in your everyday routine. 

Glossier $18
Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor

InStyle’s Digital Beauty Editor says this is the tube that turned her on to liquid lipsticks as a whole. It’s lightweight, doesn’t settle in the lines of your lips, and stays on all day. 

Revlon $6
La Mer The Lip Balm

While it’s designed to be a reparative treatment to your dry, flaking lips, you can even use it around your cuticles to restore moisture. 

La Mer $60
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in 440 Cherries In The Snow

Never met a fuchsia you liked? You’ve clearly never met Cherries in the Snow. It’s a Revlon masterpiece, we tell you. 

Revlon $6
YSL Gloss Volupte' Lip Gloss

Sheer color with none of the stick gloss left you with in the 7th grade? Heaven. 

YSL $32
COVERGIRL Katy Kat Matte Lipstick

A demi-matte, you get a shine-free finish that lasts with the intense comfort of a moisturizing stain lipstick. 

CoverGirl $5

