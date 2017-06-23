Daily Beauty Buzz: Aubrey Plaza's Blue Eyeliner 

Blue eye makeup may conjure up images of the prom scene from your favorite '80s teen movie, but when applied correctly the makeup shade can be universally flattering for every eye color. Case in point: Aubrey Plaza's indigo blue eyeliner she wore on the red carpet for last night's screening of her film Ingrid Goes West at the Los Angeles film festival.

According to Plaza's makeup artist Mai Quynh's IG, she used Laura Mercier makeup to create the clean graphic line. After some sleuthing, we suspected the product the pro used was the brand's Tightline Cake Liner in Bleu Marine ($25; nordstrom.com), a high-pigment powder eyeliner that's applied using a flat eyeliner brush. The smudge-free formula can easily built-up for a bold look and won't melt away in the heat.

It also appears that Quynh stayed true to the blue eye makeup theme and coated Plaza's lashes with a matching mascara for extra impact. Soft, pale pink blush and a your-lips-but-better lip shade completed the makeup look.