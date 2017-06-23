Daily Beauty Buzz: Aubrey Plaza's Blue Eyeliner 

Blue eye makeup may conjure up images of the prom scene from your favorite '80s teen movie, but when applied correctly the makeup shade can be universally flattering for every eye color. Case in point: Aubrey Plaza's indigo blue eyeliner she wore on the red carpet for last night's screening of her film Ingrid Goes West at the Los Angeles film festival.

According to Plaza's makeup artist Mai Quynh's IG, she used Laura Mercier makeup to create the clean graphic line. After some sleuthing, we suspected the product the pro used was the brand's Tightline Cake Liner in Bleu Marine ($25; nordstrom.com), a high-pigment powder eyeliner that's applied using a flat eyeliner brush. The smudge-free formula can easily built-up for a bold look and won't melt away in the heat.

It also appears that Quynh stayed true to the blue eye makeup theme and coated Plaza's lashes with a matching mascara for extra impact. Soft, pale pink blush and a your-lips-but-better lip shade completed the makeup look.

The Best Eyeliners for Your Eye Color
Essence Cosmetics Waterproof Gel Eye Pencil in Midnight Blue
Brown Eyes

Swap your black cat-eye for a navy blue flick to enhance the natural golden flecks in your warm, brown eyes.

Courtesy
Essence $3 SHOP NOW
L’Oreal Infallible Silkissime Eye Liner in Pure Purple
Brown Eyes

Make your eyes really pop by swiping along your lash line with a liner in a contrasting color, like a vibrant purple.

Courtesy
L'Oreal Paris $6 SHOP NOW
Maybelline New York Eye Studio Lasting Waterproof Gel Pencil in Smooth Charcoal
Brown Eyes

Gray might not be the first color that comes to mind when you want to play up your brown eyes, but a cool charcoal shade of liner against warm brown eyes will really make your irises glow.

Courtesy
Maybelline $7 SHOP NOW
Dolce&Gabbana The Eyeliner Crayon Intense in Emerald
Blue Eyes

The way an emerald green shade accentuates hidden gold flecks in blue eyes is proof that sometimes opposites do attract.

Courtesy
Dolce & Gabbana $31 SHOP NOW
MAC Cosmetics Fluidline in Rich Ground
Blue Eyes

A contrasting metallic like copper will pick up the gold flecks in blue eyes and really brighten them up. Keep the line close to the lashes, or take a bold turn by covering more of the lid for night.

Courtesy
MAC $17 SHOP NOW
Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘N’ Kohl Eyeliner in Elizabeth Violet
Green Eyes

As far as color matches go, green and violet can’t be topped. The purple accent will enhance the eye’s earthy green hues without looking too audacious.

Courtesy
Charlotte Tilbury $27 SHOP NOW
NARS Cosmetics Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner in Via Appia
Green Eyes

Since red complements green on the color wheel, the reddish undertones of a copper liner will look gorgeous on a set of green eyes.

Courtesy
Nars $25 SHOP NOW
Laura Mercier Longwear Eye Pencil in Espresso
Green Eyes

A jet black liner can have a flattening effect on light eyes. Instead, elevate your green peepers with a brown shade that’s a touch softer, but still impactful.

Courtesy
Laura Mercier $25 SHOP NOW
Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Marigold
Hazel Eyes

Gilded eyeliner will boost the green tones in hazel eyes. For a radiant look, add a touch of gold liner to the center and inner corner of the eyes to really make them sparkle.

Courtesy
Marc Jacobs Beauty $25 SHOP NOW
Revlon Colorstay Eyeliner Pencil in Brown
Hazel Eyes

A neutral brown shade like Revlon’s pencil will boost the natural rich tones in hazel eyes.

Courtesy
Revlon $6 SHOP NOW
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Pencil in Burgundy Suede
Gray Eyes

Accentuate the blue side of your gray eyes with a vivid burgundy on your lash and water lines. 

Courtesy
Estee Lauder $23 SHOP NOW
NYX Cosmetics Slide On Pencil in Platinum
Gray Eyes

Gray eyes will look amazing with a pearly shade of liner that emphasizes their rare smoky color.

Courtesy
NYX $5 SHOP NOW
