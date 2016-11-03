See a Beauty Vlogger's Take on Every Astrological Sign

These looks were written in the stars.
Astrological signs can explain a lot about a person, from why they're an introvert or extrovert to why they either love or loathe a certain activity. Some even believe astrology can dictate what career suits you best. But one beauty vlogger took her interest in star signs a step farther by literally transforming herself into each member of the zodiac.
Setareh Hosseini clearly put a lot of creative time and effort into executing these looks, each of which is absolutely stunning and totally on the money in terms of depicting the signs.
Since we're currently celebrating their time, let's start with Scorpio, which Hosseini describes as "dark and calculating."
And here's her take on Sag.
Anyone else obsessed with the Capricorn lip?
She nails the "ethereal" beauty of a Pisces.
Hosseini describes the take charge attitude of Aries.
The Taurus look is fierce.
This is such a smart take on Gemini.
Uncompromisingly stubborn with a strong willed character, great perseverance and determination. She has a hot and fiery temper, and will unleash it when pushed to her limits. Even so, she loves anything that excites her senses. Controlled by inner serenity and a powerful sense of stability, she is & always will be a force to be reckoned with. ♉️ #TAURUS
Red hot makeup is perfect for Cancer.
Recognized by her contradictory nature, her mind is always alternating between logic and absurdity. She's a combination of high intelligence, wit, and eloquence. Forever battling mystical forces of left and right; she'll mirror your best and worst parts and show you things you never knew you needed to see. ♊️ #GEMINI
The eye makeup Hosseini crafted for Aquarius slays.
She is the tide, the gentle glow of the moon, the waves crashing on the shore. She feels everything deeply, even though she doesn't like to show it. Her shell may be hard and at times unbreakable but it is forever guarding her tender soul. Surely it is harder to break something soft rather than rigid. You touch her and she is far more real than anything you have ever felt before. Cosmic particles of moon dust line her veins. For she is like the moon, you'll see her with a new face everyday. ♋️ #CANCER
Oh, hi, Leo.
She's a mad scientist in her lab, inventing and creating night and day. Her rapid influx of thoughts and subsequent surprising actions make her unpredictable and rebellious. Anarchy is her specialty. Forever fighting valiantly for the soul of the world, she pours forth her wisdom and equilibrates your mind. She is dazzling and terrifying; those words are not as removed from one another as you may think. Always seeing a thin line between genius and insanity. She lives in the future and who she is comes in waves. ♒️ #AQUARIUS
Virgo scores an amazing emerald pout.
You can usually pick her out from a crowd – she’s the one with the loudest laugh, the brightest smile, and the most confident strut of them all. Her hair is a mane made of gold, and her skin glows like a sunset. She is an alpha, a lioness, a leader and a warrior. She may appear soft like a daydream, but she has a never ending inferno burning inside her. ♌️ #LEO
And she keeps Libra fair and balanced—true to form.
She personifies innocence, purity and justice. Her earthly nature makes her exceedingly clever and analytical. All that is beautiful to her erupts in subtle, though magnificent spectacle. She's a maiden & belongs to the pristine; always striving to bring order out of chaos. ♍️ #VIRGO #zodiac #makeup #mua
If only we had noticed this series before Halloween. We would have been all over incorporating these looks into an astrological-focused costume. Time to start planning for next year.