ASOS Is Launching Its Very First Makeup Collection

Your ASOS shopping cart just got a little more cramped—but that’s never ever something we complain about, right? The fast-fashion site is finally launching an exclusive ASOS range of makeup products. While the site has sold beauty products and color cosmetics for quite some time, this is the brand’s first foray into product—and trust, it’s everything a makeup brand in 2017 should be.

Officially launching on September 20th, the line will first debut with 11 color cosmetics products, including satin and matte lipsticks, liquid lipsticks, lip liners, liquid eyeliners, eyeliner pencils, mascara, bronzer, highlighter sticks, blush, and pressed powders. Affordability is at the line’s core, too. The products in the first drop (yes, there’s more to come) range in price from $8 to $16. But that's just the first installment. More product will be hitting the ASOS scene in January.

You'll have to wait until the 20th to load up your shopping cart, but in the meantime, check out the full range below, and get an up-close look at some of the buys we're most excited about.

