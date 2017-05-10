Asked and Answered: Do You Apply Foundation or Concealer First?

You’ve likely heard conflicting advice in this department, so we’re here to offer the ultimate consult and settle this debate once and for all.
If you don’t think this really matters, think again. Here makeup artist Fiona Stiles sets the record straight: “I always apply foundation first, and here’s why: The level of coverage you get depends on the formula of your foundation,” Stiles says. “If you use a sheer product, you may need more concealer. If you use a heavy foundation, you may not need any at all.”
And if you’re covering spots or scars, it’s fruitless to conceal before putting on a layer of foundation, as makeup artists have told us that the act basically rubs away the concealer you initially set down.
So buff on a layer of base (try Fiona Stiles's sheer formula) and survey for areas of discoloration. Then dab on an emollient concealer and blend the edges with a brush to diffuse any product lines. #Flawless