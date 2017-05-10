Asked and Answered: Do You Apply Foundation or Concealer First?

If you don’t think this really matters, think again. Here makeup artist Fiona Stiles sets the record straight: “I always apply foundation first, and here’s why: The level of coverage you get depends on the formula of your foundation,” Stiles says. “If you use a sheer product, you may need more concealer. If you use a heavy foundation, you may not need any at all.”

Courtesy

And if you’re covering spots or scars, it’s fruitless to conceal before putting on a layer of foundation, as makeup artists have told us that the act basically rubs away the concealer you initially set down.

So buff on a layer of base (try Fiona Stiles's sheer formula) and survey for areas of discoloration. Then dab on an emollient concealer and blend the edges with a brush to diffuse any product lines. #Flawless