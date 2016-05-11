Exactly When You Can Get Your Hands on Ashley Tisdale's New Makeup Line

Get very excited. You know, like the kind of excited you'd get if Ashley Tisdale revived her role in High School Musical. Why, you ask?

Well, we finally have the release date of Ashley Tisdale's makeup line. You may remember that when we got the word about her beauty collab with BH Cosmetics, no further details were released, which left us pretty much checking her Instagram account several times a day. Yes, we're that excited about the line.

Then, yesterday, Tisdale posted a (hilarious) video of her BFF Vanessa Hudgens "illuminating herself" with a product from the line that only meant we were getting closer to the actual launch (or at least that's how we saw it).

So today the actress finally announced that Illuminate by Ashley is coming on May 29th. We simply cannot wait to get our hands on the eyeshadow palettes and that bold pink lipgloss.

RELATED: Ashley Tisdale’s Clothing Line Has Arrived

Get ready!! #IlluminateByAshley drops May 27th!!! Link in my bio if you haven't signed up yet! 💋💄😍❤️ A photo posted by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on May 10, 2016 at 8:37am PDT

Your Memorial Day weekend just got waaay better.