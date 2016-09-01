Yep, Ashley I. from Bachelor in Paradise Debuted a Glowy Makeup Tutorial

Who else is as obsessed with Bachelor in Paradise (and Bachelor Nation, in general, really) as I am? And can we pause for a second to fan our faces while we contemplate the thought of Nick Viall as the upcoming Bachelor? So much drama to look forward to.

Speaking of drama, the queen of Crytanic herself and lover of all things Jared, Ashley Ioconetti, just released a makeup tutorial in which she teaches fans how to get that "beach glowy" she's known for in Paradise. The biggest question we have is... what kind of mascara does one use to prevent black and streaky tears?

RELATED: You'll Never Believe How Taylor Hill Gets Rid of Her Dark Circles

Ashley begins the tutorial by applying her favorite foundation, Maybelline Dream Smooth Mousse, which is now discontinued but available in Canada (shout out to Daniel and his maple leaf speedo). Next, she uses a setting powder on strategic areas of her face and moves on to brow gel, a shimmery liquid eyeshadow by Anastasia Beverly Hills, and some eyeliner while letting the powder bake. Next, she works on highlighting, which as you'd guess is very important for a beach glow look.

The two products that she says are the most important, though, are lip liners (which she over lines a la Kylie) and mascara (she uses two different mascaras to create max drama).

RELATED: All of the Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples Who Got Married

You can check out the video above to see the whole thing for yourself.