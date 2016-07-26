Looks Like Ashley Graham's Beauty Looks Are Going to Kill It on ANTM

How excited are we all for the revamp of America's Next Top Model?! When we first heard that the show was canceled, we couldn't believe it. Seriously, after 22 seasons, the show was basically an institution of American television. So when we heard that the show was coming back with Rita Ora and Ashley Graham hosting, we literally freaked out. Talk about a dream team.

And although the show hasn't even started yet, judging by Ashley Graham's Instagram we are about to get So. Much. Beauty. Inspo.

RELATED: Kris and Kourtney Owned #FlashbackFriday with Matching Haircuts ⛓ Look #7 Stay tuned! @antmvh1 ⛓ A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jul 25, 2016 at 6:38pm PDT

Ashley Graham shared an Instagram last night of her makeup for her ANTM hosting gig and we are in the middle of serious eyeliner envy.

In the photo, Ashley is wearing silver glittery graphic eye makeup with pink lipstick. Talk about an unexpected pairing that strangely works. It could have gone real 13 Going on 30 real fast.

Ashley's makeup was the work of celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo (who is one of Bella Hadid's go-to makeup artists), and he is creating a ton of #inspo-worthy beauty moments for ANTM.

As if one look wasn't enough, Ashley's Insta was captioned "look #7," which means that there are at least six more looks. Vincent has shared a few of his creations on his page, including a green snakeskin cat eye that will take your breath away.

Basically ANTM is going to be the weekly dose of beauty inspo you've been waiting for.