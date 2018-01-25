Daily Beauty Buzz: Ashley Graham's Smoky Eye

Trends come and go, but the smoky eye will always stand the test of time. Ashley Graham reminded us of this fact when she wore the sultry look to an event celebrating her new Revlon partnership.

It’s true you can create a smoky eye with just about any eyeshadow hue in your palette, but if you're going to stick to the classics, you'll want to reach for a charcoal gray or black shade and some black eyeliner. The supermodel wore a dark gray matte shade swept across her lid and extended outwards into a soft, graphic flick.

To get a similar look, try applying the darkest gray shade in the Revlon ColorStay 16-Hour Eyeshadow Quad in Siren. It also looks like Graham traced her upper and lower lash lines with a midnight black eyeliner to intensify the effect—Revlon's ColorStay 2-in-1 Angled Kajal Eyeliner ($8; walmart.com) should help you ace the look.

She finished off her makeup with nude lips and subtle rosy blush. For her hair, she stuck with another classic, beachy waves, brushed over one of her shoulders. A side part gave the loose, tousled waves a dressier vibe.