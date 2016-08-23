Ashley Graham's Kim Kardashian Moment Will Make You Do a Double Take

If you follow the happenings of supermodel Ashley Graham, you know she's been busy filming the new season of the revamped America's Next Top Model, introducing us to a new generation of the show Tyra (and smizing) made so big. And thankfully, she's been posting plenty of behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram. Needless to say, the show is already on our must-watch list because Graham is experimenting a lot with her looks. And well, we just love a good makeover scene. Bring up Anne Hathaway's moment in The Princess Diaries and we could go on for days.

The latest one comes again courtesy of Graham's Instagram account, and we can't deny it got us a little confused at first glance. The moment we saw her photo, we couldn't help but think about how much she looked like Kim Kardashian.

In it, the model sports sleek, straight hair and a super sexy beige dress that Kardashian has made somewhat her trademark. Here is Graham (did we say how HOT she is?):

Is it just us or do you see it, too? Let's just throw it out there that both Kim and Ashley look stunning.