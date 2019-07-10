Amazon Just Marked Down This Mascara With Over 1,400 5-Star Reviews

Image zoom Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

If you’re like me, you get a little bit wallet shy just before a big shopping holiday — why buy when you can just wait a couple days and hopefully get that thing you’ve been eyeing for even less? Turns out, even though Prime Day doesn’t officially start until July 15, Amazon is already offering up a handful of exclusive pre-Prime Day deals.

Today, Prime members (sign up for a free trial if you aren’t one yet — you honestly won’t want to miss next week’s deals) can get one of Amazon’s best-selling mascaras on sale. AsaVea 4D Silk FIber Lash Mascara has over 1,400 near-perfect reviews, and is currently marked down from $18 to just $15.

Ultra-enthusiastic buyers obsess over this waterproof mascara for its wildly lengthening abilities, thanks to microfibers in the formula that extend even beyond your natural lash tips.

“I. Love. This. 4D mascara,” writes one reviewer. “I originally purchased it to just try a fiber mascara and possibly not have to mess with strip lashes anymore. My package arrived on time, I couldn’t wait to try it. Also I didn’t even curl my lashes and this mascara lifted them and gave them a beautiful curl. The fiber mascara looks great for evenings out and special occasions. My favorite thing about this 4d mascara is that I can wear just the magnifying gel and get beautiful longer lashes with more volume, great for everyday makeup. Definitely recommend for now and will update later on if anything happens.”

You have to act fast, though. This markdown is a Lightning Deal, meaning it’s only available for another three and a half hours, as of the time of writing. On top of that, it’s already been 33 percent claimed — once it hits 100 percent, you won’t be able to get in on the discount.

Shop the mascara Amazon reviews are obsessed with for just $15 before it jumps back up to full price in a few hours.