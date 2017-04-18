This Foundation Has Been a Best Beauty Buy for More than a Decade

Of all the signs that a product is going to perform, winning multiple beauty awards is one that will convince a woman to investigate. That was the case when I discovered that Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation ($64; neimanmarcus.com) had won more than a decade's worth of InStyle’s Best Beauty Buys, making it an official “Hall of Famer.”

We can all agree that foundation is one of the trickiest products to buy. Not only is it tough to color-match a formula to your skin tone, but you never know how it's going to apply and then sit on your skin throughout the day. So anything that gets rave review—and then continues to collect those affirmations—gets considered hopeful. Giorgio Armani's formula, though, actually deserves the BBB testimonal.

A lightweight liquid foundation, the product might have a luxury pricetag at $64 a pop, but it's worth every penny. It gives a buildable coverage with a silky, seamless finish that makes your skin feel and look Photoshopped-smooth. And while you can layer with your fingers, a beautyblender, or a brush, a little still goes a very long way.

Just as exciting as its performance—that keeps your skin looking fresh and radiant for hours on end—it's available in 24 different tones, allowing customers to find their perfect match. It's been worn on the likes of Elizabeth Banks and Cate Blanchett, and even approved by Kim Kardashian.

