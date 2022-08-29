This Multitasking Pencil Makes My Eyebrows Look Phenomenal — and It's Currently on Sale

The more I learn about the climate crisis, the more I believe in the importance of only buying things I truly need and making those purchases last as long as possible. One thing that's stood the test of time and served me well for many years? Antonym Cosmetics' eyebrow pencil.

As loyal readers may know, I'm something of an eyebrow filler connoisseur — yet despite the many options I try thanks to generous PR samples, I return to Antonym's whenever I travel or have a special occasion. The pencil is simply fantastic: The soft formula is pigmented but lightweight, and a few swipes make my arches look naturally full in seconds.

What really sets the pencil apart is its space-saving nature; it features a spoolie and sharpener on one end, which means dullness is never a problem (it always pays to have a sharpener on hand). And while the formula is smooth enough to apply without any tugging, I'm always impressed by how it lasts until the end of the day. The ingredient list includes shea butter, jojoba and marula oils, and plant waxes, so its gentle application is no surprise.

Courtesy

Shop now: $18 (Originally $25); credobeauty.com

Also unsurprising: Other people dub it a "dream" pencil, and are likewise amped by how much wear they get out of one buy. Even with heavy daily applications, one user said it lasted them for over three months. The creamy texture is "better than any other" product, a different fan added, and it's so blendable, brows look "perfectly feathered." Redheads are especially enamored with the "blonde" shade; I'm in the same boat — it's not too warm, but a versatile neutral.

Antonym Cosmetics tends to fly under the radar, but the Ecocert-certified company's products have yet to fail me. The entire brand is currently 30 percent off at Credo Beauty, which makes me nervous re:its possible discontinuation, but that also means it's the ideal time to try something (the brand's Baked Illuminator is another gorgeous find).

Try Antonym Cosmetics' eyebrow pencil for $18 at Credo Beauty.