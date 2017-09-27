Makeup Looks That’ll Take Years Off Your Face

Tibrina Hobson/Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Sep 27, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

You should be proud of every step of your aging process, but maybe you don’t want your makeup to spell out your DOB for the world to see. Nothing wrong with that! Instead of trying to turn back time by busting out the ‘80s blue eyeshadow (which will probably make you look even older, btw), turn to beauty looks that have subtly youthful features.

Believe it or not, something as simple as filling in your eyebrows or adding in a healthy and natural flush with blush can take years off of your face. Keep scrolling for a few makeup looks, as demonstrated on top celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Viola Davis, that’ll keep everyone asking for your ID.

1 of 5 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Rosy Cheeks 

Celebrity makeup artist and eyebrow pro Kelley Baker suggests applying a soft pink or peachy color blush on the apples of your cheeks to make your face look fuller, but warns to apply with a very light hand. Less is definitely more!

2 of 5 JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty

Highlighter

Hesitant about highlighter? Don't be! Channeling Elizabeth Banks's radiance might be the key to taking years off your face. "One of my favorite beauty secrets is to use a highlight on your cheekbones and temples to give you a more youthful appearance," notes Baker. "I personally use it because I have sunspots which makes them instantly disappear giving me a glowy, fresh face."

3 of 5 Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Full Brows

Yes, you can reverse the '90s. Looking younger might be as simple as filling in your eyebrows. "A natural brow softens your features and takes years of your face," says Baker. "One trick to a more fuller and natural brow is to keep the top part of the brow hairs long and whispy. I like to brush the hairs up and set it with a clear brow gel giving a very clean and fresh look." Sofia Vergara is the ultimate eyebrow inspiration.

4 of 5 Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Lip Gloss

Not into fillers? Pro trick: Clear lip gloss can give the appearance of more full and supple lips, says Baker. She suggests going for a softer color, à la Gwyneth Paltrow in the photo above, to make your lips look more plump.

5 of 5 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Long Lashes

Calling all lash extensions addicts! Lengthened lashes is one of the most timeless beauty looks of all time. Baker loves extensions because she says she always looks bright-eyed and ready for the day, but you can also opt for a lengthening and volumizing mascara or just a strip of false lashes to get a look similar to Kerry Washington's.

