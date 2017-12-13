Eye Makeup Looks That'll Take Years Off Your Face

Just like your eyes are a dead giveaway for how many hours you slept last night or how hard you cried during Call Me By Your Name, your peepers can be a billboard for your birth date. It’s one of the first areas of the face that show signs of aging, like fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and deepened dark circles. So if concealing your DOB is of high interest, how you do your eye makeup can really matter. When using your shadow, eyeliner, and mascara in strategic ways, you can make these signs a little less visible, while masking your insufficient sleep log in the process.

Keep scrolling to see a few makeup artist-approved eye makeup looks that’ll make you look younger and even more awake—even on a Monday.

VIDEO: 5 Items Every Gal on The Go Should Have in Her Purse