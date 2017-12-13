Eye Makeup Looks That'll Take Years Off Your Face

Victoria Moorhouse
Dec 13, 2017

Just like your eyes are a dead giveaway for how many hours you slept last night or how hard you cried during Call Me By Your Name, your peepers can be a billboard for your birth date. It’s one of the first areas of the face that show signs of aging, like fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and deepened dark circles. So if concealing your DOB is of high interest, how you do your eye makeup can really matter. When using your shadow, eyeliner, and mascara in strategic ways, you can make these signs a little less visible, while masking your insufficient sleep log in the process.

Keep scrolling to see a few makeup artist-approved eye makeup looks that’ll make you look younger and even more awake—even on a Monday.

Simple Black Liner

This makeup bag staple has a lot of power in the anti-aging genre. "Line inner top lid with a black pencil and a nude on the bottom inner rim," suggests New York City-based makeup artist, Kimara Ahnert. "This eye awakening tip is all about the contrast that brightens and pops. Black will make the whites of eyes look clearer and the eye color richer and bolder. By pairing it with nude on the bottom, keeps eyes fresh, natural and youthful." Look to a celebrity like Amal Clooney for inspiration.

Cat Eyes and Lashes

Kerry Washington is the queen of this red carpet classic. "Layer top lashes with an extended cat eye liner," says Ahnert. "Emphasizing the outer corner of the eyes make eyes look more open and lifted. Reapply extra coats of mascara to the outer lashes only."

Contoured Eyes

Use this makeup look, exemplified by Diane Kruger, as another excuse to splurge on that new neutral eyeshadow palette this holiday season. "Contour eyes with a medium to medium deep shadow to the crease and outer crease of eyes," suggests the pro. "Contouring gives eyes depth and definition, making them look bigger, bolder, and perfectly shaped. Use one color for the entire crease and then go darker with a shade on top to the outer corner."

Highlight Your Eyes

Opt for a lighter eyeshadow rather than a dark, smoky shade on your eyelids and around the eyes, like Jenna Dewan Tatum. "Highlighting the corners makes eyes look brighter and fresh," says Ahnert. "Use a light color shadow in matte or shimmer to inner corner, lower lash line in outer corner, and the inner lid."

