Did Kylie Jenner Just Lowkey Reveal a New Kyliner Kit?

Whenever Kylie Jenner releases a product our thought process pretty much goes like this: We really need to get our hands on it and then, OMG we hope she will release more shades. Obviously we had that very reaction with most of the Kylie Cosmetics birthday bundle, but especially with the Kyliner Kit. Friday is already the best day because of the week, duh, but sometimes the Universe (Kylie Jenner) smiles down on you and makes it an even better day because the youngest Jenner just revealed a new Kyliner Kit shade.

Kylie did @jordynwoods makeup using the KyShadow Palette, Copper CRÈME shadow, & KYLINER in black (not available yet) A video posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Aug 4, 2016 at 1:00pm PDT

So now that the initial freakout is over, we can talk about this calmly. Last night during Kylie's birthday edition restock, she shared a video on the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram of an eye look she did on BFF Jordyn Woods using her Creme Eyeshadow and Kyshadow palette. Jordyn looked flawless, no surprise there, but the most important part of the look was the black eyeliner. The vid's caption gave product details and most importantly said "KYLINER in black (not available yet)". No word on when we can expect the new Kyliner shade, but we'll start freaking out now anyway.