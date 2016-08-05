Amber Rose is Unrecognizable in This Hair and Makeup

We're used to seeing Amber Rose with her shaved head and slightly more natural makeup look. She even refers to herself as a "bald head scallywag" in her Instagram biography. However, the model, actress, and designer took to social media the other day with hair and makeup that made her virtually unrecognizable.

#AmberRoseShow @hisvintagetouch A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Aug 2, 2016 at 6:31pm PDT

The look was created for The Amber Rose Show, and as you can see, clearly harkens to the '90s. She's sporting a brunette wig fashioned into an updo and went heavy-handed with the makeup application. Can you say #PamAndersonVibesHoldtheBlonde. Seriously, that smoldering eye is smoking hot and those lips would make Kylie Jenner envious. She's also wearing colored contacts that take her chocolate brown eyes to an icy blue.

Tmrw!!!! #AmberRoseShow @kandiburruss and @marlonwayans are stopping by! You don't want to miss this! 😋 A video posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Aug 4, 2016 at 5:28pm PDT

The makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Priscilla Ono, while Tony Medina, hair wizard to the stars, sculpted Amber's hair. You can tune in Friday night to see the look in action, or just scroll through Amber's Insta feed for some snippets from filming day.