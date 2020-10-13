This Famous Mascara Is the Secret to Blake Lively’s Long Lashes and It’s $8 on Amazon for Prime Day
It has over 25,000 five-star reviews.
I was a sophomore in high school when Gossip Girl came out. I grew up in New York City so a show about high schoolers on the Upper East Side really hit home, even if the lives of my friends and I didn’t involve a gossip blog, trust funds, and a never-ending abundance of scandals. Still, I remember wanting to be Serena Van der Woodsen more than anything.
Recently, I’ve discovered that quarantine is an incredible time to revisit Gossip Girl and the Serena Van der Woodsen appeal is still very much there all these years later. Of course, it’s easier now to not compare myself to an incredibly beautiful 20-something Blake Lively, knowing that even she didn’t look like Serena Van der Woodsen in high school. And of course the go-to beauty and makeup products that made her so captivating are now all over the internet, including the very famous L’Oreal Lash Paradise Mascara, which is now just $8 for Amazon Prime Day.
Lively has long been a fan of the mascara and even wore it to the Met Ball back in 2018. Apparently the volumizing legend really holds up for big events considering Beyoncé also wore the mascara during her iconic Coachella performance. And with an incredibly loyal fan base of over 25,000 five-star reviewers on Amazon, it’s clear the mascara creates a lash paradise for us non-celebrities as well.
If only I had known back in 2007 that the key element of Van der Woodsen’s look was available in the beauty aisle of my local CVS. Everything would be different. But like Blair Waldorf famously said, “It was once said that a person’s eyes are the windows to their soul — but that was before people had cell phones.” And thanks to my cell phone now enabling so many late night Google searches and so much Amazon Prime Day shopping, I’ve purchased a whole year’s worth of $8 Serena Van der Woodsen-approved mascara. The windows to my soul have never looked better. Xoxo.
L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
Shop now: $8 (Originally $10); amazon.com
Shop More L’Oreal Prime Day Deals
-
L’Oreal Le Liner Eyeliner, $7 (Originally $9); amazon.com
-
L’Oreal Age Perfect Serum Foundation, $6 (Originally $12); amazon.com
-
L’Oreal Infallible Super Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeliner, $12 (Originally $16); amazon.com
-
L’Oreal Age Perfect Radiant Satin Blush, $8 (Originally $10); amazon.com
