Where to Get the Lipstick Amal Clooney Wore to Last Year's Met Gala

Not that you need reminding, but the Met Gala is happening tonight, and we are officially Geeking Out™ over all of the totally stunning looks we’re about to see. The Met Gala is always an over-the-top affair, with the highest profile celebrities bringing their all-in getups that run the gamut from powerfully minimalist to maximal rococo.

While we await tonight’s iconic looks yet to come, we’re taking in as much Met Gala history as possible, from naked dresses and power couples to the one thing that pulls it all together: the makeup.

Just days before the big event, celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury posted an Instagram gallery featuring beauty looks she designed for A-listers at last year’s Heavenly Bodies Met Gala. In the comments, Tilbury sounded off with details on the exact products she used to create Amal Clooney and Salma Hayek’s truly gorgeous lip looks.

Amal, who did the most Amal thing possible and actually wore pants to last year’s Met Gala, looked drop dead in a combination of two Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks — Hollywood Lips Liquid Lipstick in Screen Siren ($34; nordstrom.com) and Walk of Fame (this product is currently sold out, but we love Kat Von D’s Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in A-Go-Go as a close dupe!).

Salma’s lip color, an orangey nude that paired perfectly with her tonal look, was also created using two Charlotte Tilbury colors — Hot Lips Lipstick in Hot Emily ($34; nordstrom.com) and Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pink Venus ($22; nordstrom.com).

Given this year’s Met Gala theme of ‘Camp,’ we’re expecting tonight’s looks to be little more… off label. What we love about Amal and Salma’s looks from last year is just how wearable they are. But let’s be honest. Even if Amal steps out in highlighter yellow lipstick this evening, we’d probably consider adding a tube to our carts.