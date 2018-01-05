Daily Beauty Buzz: Allison Williams's Sparkly Pink Eyeshadow 

Sure, glitter might be the unofficial mascot of New Year's Eve, but just because the holiday is over doesn't mean that you can't wear sparkles well into the year ahead.

Just ask Allison Williams who demonstrated how to wear glitter eye makeup days after you've recovered from your New Year's hangover. The actress attended a Golden Globes pre-party with a sparkly rose eyeshadow swept across her entire lids up into the crease and brushed it along her lower lash line, which added an unexpected pop of color to her blazer-inspired LBD.

Williams's makeup artist Patrick Ta used the pink shades in Dior's 5 Couleurs Limited Editon Glow Addict Palette in Trill ($63; dior.com) to create the look. When it comes to glitter eye makeup, fallout is inevitable. Before reaching for the eyeshadow, pat a generous amount of translucent powder like Laura Mercier's Translucent Loose Setting Powder ($38; sephora.com) all over your under eye area. Once you've applied your shadow, use a large powder brush to sweep the translucent powder and any fallout away.

Williams kept the rest of her makeup simple with a swipe of pink blush on both her cheeks and a glossy nude lip. She pulled her hair up into a loose tousled ponytail, which added to the effortless vibe of her post-New Year's party look.