Could This All-in-One Palette Top the Rainbow Highlighter?

This past weekend, reddit genius eraser_dust posted to the r/makeupaddiction subreddit with a DIY that'll blow your mind and make your makeup routine a million times easier.

In the title, she writes, "screw rainbow highlighters, I made myself a lazy highlighter + blush + contour combo," and included lots of pictures and the how-to within the post.

Her idea was to create an all-in-one highlighter, blush and contour that you apply to your face in one brush stroke versus the typical amount of steps it takes you to contour and apply blush. With this product, your highlighter apparently gets placed on your upper cheek bones, the blush on your cheeks, and the contour just underneath — all in a matter of minutes.

The directions that eraser_genius provided are very detailed and straightforward, so if you're good at beauty DIY this should be an easy project for you.

I forgot to show off the result of my lazy highlighter+blush+contour pan! You can find the recipe for this in the previous posts! A photo posted by Francesca (@workingwithmonolids) on May 2, 2016 at 6:31pm PDT

"I hope some company mass produces something like this," wrote eraser_dust in the thread. "It makes my morning routine soooo much easier. I just swipe once, blend with a kabuki brush, and that's it!"

I made this Neapolitan looking Blush+Highlighter+Contour combo! The recipe & tutorial's on my blog! Are you guys interested in seeing the the tutorial on IG as well? A photo posted by Francesca (@workingwithmonolids) on Apr 30, 2016 at 10:39pm PDT

Our fingers are crossed for a replication.