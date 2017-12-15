Daily Beauty Buzz: Alison Brie’s Blue Eyeshadow

The beauty rule we love to break? The "one or the other" lipstick and eye makeup rule. And Alison Brie is the latest celebrity who will convince you to toss that ridiculous regulation out the window. For the Washington D.C. premiere of The Post, the actress stepped out wearing dusty blue eyeshadow swept over the entirety of her eyelids and a glossy coral lipstick shade.

It’s a tamer take on the stark blue eyeshadow and red lipstick trend we saw dominating Hollywood earlier this year, where celebrities like Shay Mitchell and Cara Delevingne paired their metallic or neon blue eye makeup with a crimson lip.

Brie, however, chose a shadow shade that veered more robin's egg blue and went for more of a rorange hue for her lips. To get a similar look, be sure to apply a pigmented matte finish eyeshadow, starting off light and building to the intensity you need. BH Cosmetics' Modern Mattes Eyeshadow Palette ($11; target.com) has a few different blues for you to choose from. As for the lip, go for a product like Yves Saint Laurent's Rouge Pur Couture Dazzling Lights Lipstick in Rouge Rose ($37; nordstrom.com). Keep the rest of your face makeup—like blush, highlighter, and bronzer—very subtle.

To balance out her makeup, Brie chose to style her hair in an elegant but effortless-looking updo. With texture and a little volume at the crown, it added a relaxed vibe to her entire look.