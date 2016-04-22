Looks Like Alessandra Ambrosio Likes Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits Just as Much as You

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
Apr 22, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

Kylie Jenner’s lip kit may be on its way to become a red carpet staple among celebs, which is not surprising considering the girl works constantly on expanding the color palette and product range. And celebrity makeup artists like Patrick Ta are taking notice.

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio stepped out in LA wearing not one but two of Kylie’s lip shades. The Brazilian beauty wore  Kylie's matte lipstick in Dolce K and Literally lip gloss, paired with tousled waves and brows that will probs induce envy in you. 

Now this is an endorsement Kylie can be proud of.

