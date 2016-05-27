Airports That Are Basically Beauty Destinations 

If you realize you forgot to bring your favorite lipstick on vacation with you halfway to the airport, fear not. At least, there's no reason to fear if you're traveling through a few of these beauty-stocked airports.

Turns out, there are quite a few airports that are basically your hair and makeup dream come true, in addition to being your means of travel to that vacay that’s, let’s face it, is probs way overdo.

At the Denver Interenational Airport, you can find an Urban Decay store as our friends at PopSugar pointed out, loaded with all your favorite palettes and lipsticks and eye products. No, we’re not kidding. The store is located in the airport's Terminal C and was opened by duty free retailer, Dufry, in March 2016.

But Denver isn't the only airport that's got major beauty game. For example, New York's JFK has Jo Malone and MAC in their Terminal 4, and in Terminal 5 you'll find Benefit Cosmetics' Glam Up & Away automated kiosk.

The adorable Benefit Cosmetics kiosk can be found at numerous other airports, as well, and Sephora opened its first airport store in the Abu Dhabi International Airport last summer, in terminals one and three, with plans to open others later.

Other beauty stores you can find in airports across the world include The Body Shop, MAC Cosmetics, and L'Occitane, among others.

Now, go off and vacation. That pool is waiting for you.