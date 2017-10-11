7 Matte Lipsticks You Won't Believe Are From the Drugstore

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Oct 11, 2017 @ 11:30 am

If you have enough matte lipsticks to wear a different shade every day of the week—for multiple weeks, placing a value on all of your tubes is shocking to say the least. While beauty enthusiasts will often justify pulling out their credit card for big ticket products is always justified. That is, until you realize your matte lipstick collection is worth more than your monthly Uber charges.

Luckily for matte lipstick lovers, there's a bevy of shine-free options at the drugstore that could easily be mistaken for their high-end designer counterparts. And they go way beyond the traditional bullet. Now, you can achieve a shine-free, flake-free finish using liquid mattes, crayons, and more.

The following drugstore brands have mastered the matte finish at a fraction of the cost. Keep scrolling for the best affordable matte lipsticks.

VIDEO: 5 Makeup Kit Essentials Under $50

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Lip Paint in Velvet Pout

If you reach for a vampy lipstick as soon as the temperate drops below 80 degrees, then this bruised plum liquid matte lipstick is for you. The full-coverage, shine-free formula wears smooth and comfortable throughout the day. 

L'Oreal Paris $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

NYX Cosmetics Super Cliquey Matte Lipstick in Chain Reaction

Softer than your average red, a few clicks of this pencil will dispense just the right amount of vibrant berry lipstick to your lips.  

NYX $9 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

E.L.F. Liquid Matte Lipstick in Praline 

Liquid lipstick may glide on like a gloss, but every trace of shine vanishes once it’s dry. E.l.f’s formula is enriched with nourishing vitamin E to keep lips smooth. The best part: Every one of the brand’s 11 available shades is just $5. 

E.L.F. $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Mattes Lip Color in Rich Ruby

Infused with three essential oils, if you’re looking for a red lipstick with a shine-free finish that won’t dry out your lips, this Maybelline tube is your best bet. 

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Wet n Wild Naked Protest Velvet Matte Lip Color in Nude Streak 

If your lipstick style errs on the subtle side, try a matte nude lip. Since this creamy tawny pencil wears like a second skin, it’s kind of like going streaking with in the lip color department.  

Wet 'n' Wild $4 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color in Addiction

This liquid matte goes on like velvet and stays that way. We love this rich berry color in all seasons. 

Revlon $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

  Covergirl Colorlicious Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick in Gelebrate

Not quite orange, not quite pink, this universally flattering coral shade will warm up your complexion. 

CoverGirl $8 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!