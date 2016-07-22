Adele Just Inspired All of Us to Skip Our Cat Eye Liner This Morning 

To much of the world Adele's trademark is her insanely powerful voice, but if you're a beauty girl, the singer is synonymous with the quintessential cat eye. She has always had that signature look on lock. But in new Instagram posts the singer shows us a decidedly different side of her—one without the iconic eyeliner look for which she is known.

Vancouver, BC A photo posted by @adele on Jul 20, 2016 at 6:20pm PDT

Adele looks positively stunning (and appears bare-faced although we can't confirm that she isn't wearing any makeup at all) in these sweet snaps she took on a stop in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Vancouver, BC / Rogers Arena / July 20 A photo posted by @adele on Jul 20, 2016 at 6:39pm PDT

While we'll forever be obsessed with her signature look, we're loving getting a glimpse at this more cazh version of Adele. Keep 'em coming, lady.