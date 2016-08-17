Now We Really Know Adele Doesn’t Wear a Cat Eye 24/7

We had a strong feeling that Adele didn't go to sleep with her eyeliner on (you know, cause taking off your makeup before bed is like beauty 101), but there aren't many occasions where we see her without her signature cat eye. To be fair, it's kind of boss, so we get it. Apart from a few supposed "no makeup" pics, she's usually flaunting it on the red carpet, on social media, for our eyes, basically all the time.

But Adele just dropped a major one on us when she literally (and we mean literally) took off her eyeliner and documented the removal of said liner on Instagram.

Phoenix, AZ / Aug 16 A photo posted by @adele on Aug 17, 2016 at 2:21pm PDT

Phoenix, AZ / Aug 16 A photo posted by @adele on Aug 17, 2016 at 2:22pm PDT

First, she posted a pic holding what appears to be a makeup wipe to her eye, and then obviously going through with the process of wiping off the makeup. So, pretty much exactly what you do the minute you get back from work, no?

The next photo is an eyeliner-free (and seemingly makeup-free) Adele, staring at the camera. No surprise here, she looks fresh, and natural, and lovely. And her skin? Whoa, it's awesome.

But what really stood out to me personally was her brows. She could have filled them in with some trusty powder or gel before the pic, but regardless, those are thick, full, downright magical eyebrows to be proud of!

So there you have it, folks. Adele does not wear her impeccable eyeliner 24/7 and clearly follows the age-old beauty rule of always removing makeup before bed. Stars, they're just like us.