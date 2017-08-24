A MAC x Aaliyah Collection Is Finally Happening

When it comes to MAC collaborations, ask enough, and you shall receive. After years and years of fan requests for a collection that pays homage to the late and great Aaliyah, MAC is finally delivering.

The singer, who gave the world “Try Again” and “Rock the Boat,” tragically passed away in 2001, and to celebrate her powerful influence, her life, and her music, MAC is launching a MAC x Aaliyah collection that will make its grand debut in 2018.

"Aaliyah is truly one in a million–an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all. Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen! Stay tuned in 2018,” the brand revealed in an Instagram post.

This isn’t the first time fans have lobbied for a collection in honor of a musical legend. Fans of Selena Quintanilla started an online petition for the brand to create a line, and their wish came true when MAC confirmed the creation back in July of 2015.

No news on what Aaliyah’s collection will consist of, but we’ll keep you posted on any sneak peeks that pop up. 2018 is only a few months away.