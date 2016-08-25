Want to Go to Kim Kardashian's Makeup Masterclass? That'll Be $1,668

If you've been toying with the idea of signing up for Mario Dedivanovic's The Masterclass—a six-hour makeup tutorial class with both makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and Kim Kardashian—you may want to first consult your checking account. And maybe your retirement fund, as well. The much anticipated class will cost you a $1,688, and that doesn't include the round-trip ticket you'll need to Dubai.

To be fair, the ticket price does cover more than just the six hours of class time, which includes detailed tutorials, tips, tricks and techniques, a Q&A with Mario and Kim, and lots of Kim's well-kept beauty secrets. And also to be double fair, Mario is an absolute beauty genius and works with some of the most well-known celebrities in the entire world—Kim K for starers and your favorite Chrissy Teigen—so he knows what he's doing.

According to the event's site, those in attendance will also receive $1,000 worth of beauty loot, including Kylie's Lip Kit (she's an official sponsor), food and drink, as well as a meet, greet and photo opportunity with Kim and Mario. You don't always get the chance to selfie with Kim K.W.

And if all that doesn't get you excited, it looks like Mario is launching his own palette in collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills, appropriately named Master Palette by Mario.

The class is marketed specifically toward makeup artists and beauty influencers who want to learn serious tricks of the trade and build their clientele and social media following.

"In this class you'll learn from both Mario and Kim, who will share not only their coveted beauty secrets, but also business insight about what makes powerful and lasting client/artist relationships," the site specifies. "Kim will cover what celebrity clients look for in an artist, and how personality and professionalism play an important part, while Mario imparts the do's and dont's of becoming a successful makeup artist."

If you've got the dough and the motivation, we say get yourself to Dubai. All we ask is that you please take pics so we can live vicariously through you. Thx.