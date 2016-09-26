What an Insta-Famous Makeup Artist ALWAYS Has in Her Kit

One of the things I love most about beauty is discovering new absolutely life-changing products by just plain talking to people. When someone finds a formula that performs and works like magic, they won’t be able to contain their excitement. Writing about beauty might be my job, but even when I’m not at the office, I find myself chatting with my friends, or literally anyone I meet, about the products they L-O-V-E. 

So yes, you better bet that when I get the opportunity to chat with a makeup artist (an Insta-famous one, at that), I'm going to ask her about everything in her kit. Luckily, Lilit Caradanian, @makeupbylilit on IG and founder of Elcie Cosmetics, did just that.  

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

"The ideal brow pencil that easily allows you to shape your brow and fill-in with hair-like strokes."

Bobbi Brown Gel Liner

"One of my favorite gel liners—it is a dark enough black and allows for a long day's wear, without smearing or running."

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

"One of the best concealers I've come across—no creainsg and long wear!"

Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray

"A refreshing and hydrating mist that can be used before, during, or after makeup."

Lorac Pro Mascara

"Best mascara for achieving long and full lashes."

Elcie Cosmetics Pure Radiance Primer

"A water-based, luxurious face primer that boosts luminosity and provides a soft focus overlay, to enhance a flawless finish, by smoothing out pores, fine lines, and wrinkles." 

Elcie Cosmetics Glow Enhancer

"A nourishing, dry shimmer oil that helps balance the skin by moisturizing those who are dry and minimizing excess oil production from those who tend to be oily—also enhances a natural and radiant glow from within."

Laura Mercier Translucent Powder

"A setting powder is used for baking, which increases longevity of a long day's makeup wear and helps minimize creasing under the eyes from concealer." 

BeautyBlender

"The Holy Grail for flawless skin. A beautyblender is the perfect tool to use to achieve an airbrush skin finish with your foundation."

Elcie Cosmetics Micro Silque Foundation

"A universal foundation for all skin types, textures, and tones. A must-have in any artist's kit and an easy to use foundation for any consumer."

