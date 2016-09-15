This Mascara Costs $72, And It's Totally Worth It

It's not every day you come across a mascara that costs approximately the same as 12 pumpkin spice lattes, but it's not every day you come across a mascara that truly wows you. We're talking about Chantecaille's Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara ($72, nordstrom.com), which combines the brand's original Faux Cils formulation with a lash-lengthening peptide.

Naturally, people have scratched their heads at the price tag, and anyone should be skeptical of a product that soars above even the traditional high end prices. With that said, this formula might be on to something, and it's getting some glowing reviews online.

Personally speaking, the wax-based formulation alone is enough to make me reach for this on on the regular. It makes my lashes look thick, long, curled, and super glossy, but somehow also featherlight and separated. There's no clumping or flaking, it smells like a garden of roses, the bristle brush is light and easy to use, and the mascara stays put all day.

Plus, you can build intensity for a more natural look or a more dramatic look. For example, true to the name, a good three to four coats really will make it look like I'm wearing faux lashes (cils is French for eyelashes, FYI). One coat, though, and I'm all set for a no-makeup makeup day.

The added bonus that this mascara gives my lashes a growth boost makes it all the better. I've noticed a difference in not just the length of my lashes, but also the strength and gloss factor, as well. And TBH, I really don't have time to apply falsies every day, so the fact that three coats of mascara has the same effect has me super fan-girling over here.