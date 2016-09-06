8 New Highlighters You Need in Your Bag—Stat

Serena Becker
Erin Lukas
Sep 06, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

It may be time to say goodbye to your summer wardrobe, but luckily your glowing complexion is one part of summer you can actually hold onto for the fall season. Unlike white clothing, it isn’t considered a faux pas to wear highlighter post Labor Day weekend. Even more proof: Whether you’re loyal to a champagne shade that makes your cheekbones pop, or an out-of-this world sheen courtesy of a multi-dimensional, holographic formula is more your speed, there’s a new, brighter-than-ever highlighter for that. From liquids to palettes, here, we have eight new ways to keep your highlight blinding once the sun finally sets for the fall season.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Flash Luminizer 

Juice Beauty $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Honest Beauty Spotlight + Strobe Kit 

Honest Beauty $34 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

NYX Bright Idea Illuminating Stick 

NYX $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Maybelline Master Strobing Stick 

Maybelline $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Anastasia Beverly Hills Moonchild Glow Kit 

Anastasia Beverly Hills $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Highlighter

Tarte $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Milk Makeup Holographic Stick 

Milk Makeup $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Becca X Jaclyn Hill Champagne Collection Shimmering Skin Perfector Slimlight In Champagne Pop 

Becca $28 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!