8 New Highlighters You Need in Your Bag—Stat

It may be time to say goodbye to your summer wardrobe, but luckily your glowing complexion is one part of summer you can actually hold onto for the fall season. Unlike white clothing, it isn’t considered a faux pas to wear highlighter post Labor Day weekend. Even more proof: Whether you’re loyal to a champagne shade that makes your cheekbones pop, or an out-of-this world sheen courtesy of a multi-dimensional, holographic formula is more your speed, there’s a new, brighter-than-ever highlighter for that. From liquids to palettes, here, we have eight new ways to keep your highlight blinding once the sun finally sets for the fall season.