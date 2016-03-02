7 Unexpected Makeup Shades that Are Actually Flattering

Have you ever been shopping for new makeup shades and came across a color that's stopped you dead in the middle of the beauty aisle with this thought: "Who the heck would wear that?" We're right there with you scratching our heads.

But despite initially writing off these products off as best suited for clowns, many of these intimidating hues actually go on a little more tame and all-around flattering than on first impression.  A vivid turquoise eyeliner will brighten and accentuate your eyes, and a blush that matches the shade of your favorite red lipstick actually leaves a natural, healthy flush on the apples of your cheeks. Here, seven seemingly wacky-colored products that can easily be incorporated into your makeup routine for a welcome splash of color.

1 of 7 Courtesy

NARS Cosmetics Blush in Exhibit A 

You might think that the bold red hue of this NARS blush is better suited for your lips, but the powder actually produces a healthy, natural-looking flush. Just apply with a light hand to gradually build the shade desired. 

$30; narscosmetics.com

2 of 7 Courtesy

Lipstick Queen Lipstick in Hello Sailor 

When we first saw this blue lipstick, images of frost bitten lips instantly came to mind, but this navy bullet unexpectedly goes on super sheer as a flattering deep berry tint that will also make teeth look extra bright.

$25; lipstickqueen.com

3 of 7 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils in Hippie Green 

This green hue may seem better suited for a Wizard of Oz costume, but hear us out: Emerald green lashes will compliment warm brown eyes and enhance the golden flecks in blue and green eyes. 

$32; yslbeautyus.com

4 of 7 Courtesy

RMS Lip2cheek in Curious 

Yes it’s bright and orange, but this cheek balm is totally wearable and leaves behind a sheer, buildable glow that works on a number of skin tones. 

$36; rmsbeauty.com

5 of 7 Courtesy

Essence Long-Lasting Eye Pencil in Tu-Tu Turquoise 17 

Surprisingly, a turquoise liner is a flattering shade for every skin tone and eye color. Glide this pencil on close to your waterline for a subtle boost of color, or be extra playful and use it to create a cat eye. 

$3; ulta.com

6 of 7 Courtesy

NYX Cosmetics Full Throttle Shadow Stick in Femme Fatale 

It’s easy to be intimidated by a rich purple shadow, but if you give the shade a chance, you’ll find the vivid color is universally complimentary and can be worn day or night.

$7; nyxcosmetics.com

7 of 7 Courtesy

Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Lost Identity Lip Color 

Mint green isn’t known for being a go-to lip shade, but this mood ring-like crayon is about to change that. Once you swipe it on, the color adjusts based on your body chemistry. Bonus: it keeps lips soft and smooth all day long. 

$18; sephora.com

